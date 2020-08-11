Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $272.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

