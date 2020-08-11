Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthequity by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,800.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.73. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

