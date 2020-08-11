Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

XSMO stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

