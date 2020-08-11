Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 23,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

JXI stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $64.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

