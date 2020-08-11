Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $662,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

