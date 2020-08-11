Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $306,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.5% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,960,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,100,000 after buying an additional 2,234,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $26,702,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,507,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after buying an additional 573,442 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,139,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,844 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

