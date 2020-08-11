Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $358,000 in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

HLT stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.33, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

