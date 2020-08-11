Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,885 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Compass Point initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

