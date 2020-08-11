Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Greif by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth $227,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Greif by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEF stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

