Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $123,413,000 after buying an additional 539,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735,077 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,407,466 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.