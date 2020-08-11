MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 216.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of MEI Pharma worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.78. MEI Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

