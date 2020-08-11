Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 7,960 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

NYSE:CARR opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.