Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 21.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.42. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

