New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

NJR opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.30%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

