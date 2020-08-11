New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,926,000. Creative Planning increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 146,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $46.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.