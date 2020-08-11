Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 108.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,704,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $5,157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $83.59.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

