Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Xencor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.01. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

