Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 56.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

