Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,156,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

