Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $241,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.97. Hamilton Lane Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

