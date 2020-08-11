Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

NVAX stock opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.75. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

