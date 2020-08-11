Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $167,703.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

