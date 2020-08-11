Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.