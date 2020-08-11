Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 652.2% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.47. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

