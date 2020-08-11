Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in York Water by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in York Water by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of York Water in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YORW. BidaskClub cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. York Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

