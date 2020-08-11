Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EARN. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

EARN stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 226.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 12,300 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 192,523 shares of company stock worth $1,870,646. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

