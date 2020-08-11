Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2,000.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wendys during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wendys by 19.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

