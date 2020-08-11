Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

