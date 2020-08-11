Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 229.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

