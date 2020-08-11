Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 357.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,044,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after buying an additional 210,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $74.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.