Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $112.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,469 shares of company stock worth $458,575. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

