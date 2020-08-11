Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 67,431.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,944,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,074,338.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETH opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.14. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.