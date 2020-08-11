Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dana by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 612.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197,220 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.