Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 180.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 264.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

In other Fidelity D&D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Insiders own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

