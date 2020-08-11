Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -786.80 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

