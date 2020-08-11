Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,145 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 591,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 497,194 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,779 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $50,109.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,578 shares of company stock worth $23,191,754 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

