Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in DHT by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

DHT opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of -0.15. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

