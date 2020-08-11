Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $447.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

