Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 209,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,318,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,032,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

