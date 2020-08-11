Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $657.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

