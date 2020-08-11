Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Crocs by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 480,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in Crocs by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

