Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,986,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $201.47 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $212.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

