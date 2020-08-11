Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 530 Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank First National by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank First National by 112.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First National during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of Bank First National stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. Bank First National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Bank First National Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

