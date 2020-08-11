Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 702 South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,579,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,601,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James initiated coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.00. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

