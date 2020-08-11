Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

CATC stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $411.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

