Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,677,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 509,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ProAssurance by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

PRA stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

