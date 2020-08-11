Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.58. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.