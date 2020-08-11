Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 600 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 58,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,394,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,372,838. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

