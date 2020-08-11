Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 806.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,175.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock worth $521,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

