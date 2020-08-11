Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,474,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 330,605 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after buying an additional 212,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CTB stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

